Battaash faces ten in King’s Stand | Racing News

Battaash will face 10 rivals as he bids for a primary victory in the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot on Tuesday.

Second in the race for yesteryear two seasons to the now-retired Blue Point, Charlie Hills’ speedster is reappearing after a rare below-par run in the Prix de l’Abbaye when he was last seen.

The surprise winner of that race, Kevin Ryan’s Glass Slippers, is among his rivals as is John Quinn’s filly Liberty Beach, who has the advantage of a recent run under her belt.

The first Group One action of the afternoon is the Queen Anne Stakes which has attracted a huge field of 16, headed by Aidan O’Brien’s Circus Maximus.

Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum holds a strong hand with Mustashry, Turjomaan and Mohaather.

John Gosden’s Terebellum could have the assistance of Frankie Dettori, with Billesdon Brook and last year’s Jersey Stakes winner Space Traveller others in the mix.

The meeting opens with the Buckingham Palace Stakes, in which 27 runners are headed by Gosden and Dettori’s representative Daarik, certainly one of four runners for Hamdam Al Maktoum again, with retained jockey Jim Crowley on Motakhayyel.

Gosden and Dettori supply the favourite in the Ribblesdale Stakes with Frankly Darling, an extremely impressive winner on her reappearance at Newcastle on the afternoon racing resumed.

Stablemate Miss Yoda, winner of the Oaks Trial at Lingfield, Ralph Beckett’s Trefoil and O’Brien’s Ennistymon are among a field of 12.

Only six have been declared for the King Edward VII Stakes with O’Brien’s Mogul set to stop a short price.

David Simcock’s Mohican Heights and William Muir’s Pyledriver are among the select field.

Crowley teams up with Gosden to ride Nazeef in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes, while Dettori dons the silks of his old bosses at Al Shaqab Racing to ride Wasmya for French trainer Francis Graffard.

William Haggas’ unbeaten Miss O Connor, Amanda Perrett’s Lavender’s Blue and Sir Michael Stoute’s Jubiloso ensure there is a lot of strength in depth.

The card is delivered to a close with the Ascot Stakes over almost two and a half miles, where Nicky Henderson’s classy hurdler Verdana Blue heads the weights with Ryan Moore booked.