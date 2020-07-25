Battaash eyes Goodwood again | Racing News

Battaash is amongst 9 entries for the King George Stakes at Goodwood as he goes after a 4th win in the Group Two.

Charlie Hills’ speedster lastly laid his Ascot hoodoo to rest last time out when winning the King’s Stand Stakes, and heads to Sussex on Friday unbeaten at the track.

The six-year-old will be a red-hot preferred to include a 12 th win in 22 begins.

It will not be a penalty shot, however, with Kevin Ryan’s Prix de l’Abbaye winner Glass Slippers a possible challenger.

Karl Burke’s Dubai Station, John Quinn’s Liberty Beach and Ken Colt, trained in France by Fabrice Chappet, are likewise all possibles at this phase.

There are 20 entries for the Saint Clair Oak Tree Stakes, headed by William Haggas’ Prix de la Foret winner One Master.

Breathtaking Look, Under The Stars, Wasmya, trained by Francis-Henri Graffard, and Jessica Harrington’s Valeria Messalina include the depth.

In the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes, Roger Varian’s outstanding Royal Ascot winner Khaloosy might encounter Aidan O’Brien’s Arizona.

Haggas’ My Oberon, so outstanding at York recently, and George Margarson’s Ropey Guest are amongst an elegant entry of 12.

In the l’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Glorious Stakes, David Menuisier’s Thundering Blue is among 10.

Defoe, Communique, Spanish Mission and Alounak remain in the mix too.