Battaash breaks course record in fourth Goodwood win | Racing News

Battaash smashed his own track record as he won the King George Qatar Stakes for the fourth succeeding time at Goodwood.

Charlie Hills’ fantastic sprinter decreased the record five-furlong time he himself had actually formerly set, blistering the grass on a sizzling hot day on the Sussex downs to pass the post in under 56 seconds for the very first time.

The 2-7 preferred and his jockey Jim Crowley were currently in front at the half-way point and rose clear to win by 2 and a quarter lengths from Glass Slippers – in 55.62 seconds, compared to the previous-best 56.20