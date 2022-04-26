In order to effectively organize the fight against human trafficking and exploitation in our country, three-year national programs and their implementation schedules will be adopted, which will be approved by the Government.

The main purpose of the amendments and additions to the RA Law on Identification and Assistance to Victims of Human Trafficking is to identify some terms with the terms of the new RA Criminal Code, as well as to add new provisions.

The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports will approve the rules for holding the annual journalism awards to effectively cover the fight against trafficking and exploitation.

The government will also set minimum standards for the provision of shelter, in-kind, psychological, counseling, legal aid and care to victims and special category victims.

The approval of the identification indicators by the Identification Commission will be determined by the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, as the Identification Commission operates under the Ministry.



Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Tatevik Stepanyan noted that after the first reading, the executive presented a number of proposals, which were previously discussed during the working meetings in the commission. Amendments accepted.

In a related speech, commission member Zaruhi Batoyan noted that all the regulations are aimed at establishing a stronger basis for the protection and prevention of victims of trafficking. The NA deputy highlighted the continuity of the national action program, noting that at the suggestion of the deputies the next program will be developed and will operate until 2022. December 31.

“At the end of the current program, we will have a new program without breaks,” said Zaruhi Batoyan.

The chairman of the commission Heriknaz Tigranyan informed that the opposition partners had made an active contribution to the improvement of the project, although they boycotted the working discussion halfway.

The commissioners gave a positive conclusion to the bill.

It should be noted that the issue was discussed at the April 26 sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Labor and Social Affairs.

NA: