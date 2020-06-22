Baton Rouge School Board Members Call for Resignation of Connie Bernard



Play video content

Exclusive TMZ.com

Baton Rouge School Board member Connie Bernard‘s lost the confidence of her colleagues after she was called out for ignoring an intense discussion about race — and that is A-OK with the guy who dragged her to begin with.

Activist Gary Chambers Jr. came on ”TMZ Live” Monday to talk about his verbal ass-whooping of Connie last week. The viral video ended with Connie storming out of the public meeting after Gary went in on her.



Play video content



@GaryChambers/Twitter

ICYMI … Connie was dragged within the coals Thursday by Gary who called her out for apparently shopping online while members of the public passionately shared why they wished to remove Robert E. Lee’s name from the local senior school. Connie had already condescendingly spoken out against the name change.

Welp, Gary tells us why Connie’s just a microcosm of what’s wrong with government in particular in this country — specifically, elected officials not really listening to the plight of people they rep. He also had an update on the renaming debate itself … it’s good news.

In the wake of Connie’s snafu, the Baton Rouge School Board in particular is now calling for her resignation. Member Tramelle D. Howard — who reps District 3 in BR — tells TMZ … “Myself and other members are asking for the immediate resignation of our colleague this week.”

Now, keep in mind … despite the fact her very own Board members are asking her to scram, Connie doesn’t technically have to quit. According with their own rules, she either has to be kicked out via a petition from her very own constituents … or resign on her behalf own.

BTW, this is simply not the first time Connie’s been asked to step down over embarrassing public actions. About a year ago, she was captured on camera putting her hands on a new person’s neck after walking over and demanding that he and his buddies stop partying.