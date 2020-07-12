Baton Rouge artists create unique Black Lives Matter mural

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – “I love it, I love it. It’s very creative, it’s very artistic.”

Hundreds of gallons of paint and six days later, Baton Rouge now has its black lives matter mural.

“It’s beautiful, all of the different elements they’ve captured.”

“It definitely gets the point across.”

The mural, created by higher than a dozen artists lines the parking large amount of Boil & Roux.

“They actually wanted to do it in front the state capitol”

The restaurant’s owner said, following the project didn’t get space downtown, that he decided to let artist paint on his property.

“We wanted to give the local artist a chance to express themselves” said Adrian Hammond, Owner of Boil & Roux.

16 artists worked on the piece and so they say, it’s their means of standing in solidarity with the thousands and thousands of people protesting nationwide.

“Some of artist we don’t, you know, probably protest you know be on that front line. This is another form or way that you can speak, use your voice you know” said Kristen Downing, one of many artist who help create the piece.

Unlike one other paintings around the world, this one differs with each letter unique and personal to every artist involved.

“Each artist was able to pick a letter and design what they want in the letter” said Downing.

The artists say, the painting’s purpose is always to get the movement’s message across, and add although it took time to take action, it’s better late than never.

“It was time. You know, we’re so behind on a lot of things but the time is now.”