Baton Rouge animal shelter saves more lives than ever during pandemic thanks to foster program

By
Jasyson
-

“With a lot of people, you know, having more time to spend at home, they’ve been more able to take on dogs and cats and it’s been super helpful, and opening up space here, that way saving more lives,” stated Holly Danielson, an adoption therapist for the shelter.

Source link

Post Views: 10

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR