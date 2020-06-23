Batman Returns: Michael Keaton Reportedly in Talks to Don the Cowl Again, Starting With The Flash

Michael Keaton is reportedly in talks to return as Batman, you start with the upcoming standalone The Flash and Batgirl movies, the to begin which will introduce the multiverse to the DC film universe. The multiverse idea has already been deployed on TELEVISION by the Arrowverse, especially with the recent five-part “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. Keaton previously played the Dark Knight in 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns; The Flash will discover him 30 years later, as the titular speedster (Ezra Miller) travels right back in time and eventually ends up venturing right into a different timeline, where Keaton is Batman.

The Wrap was the first to bring word of Keaton’s possible return as Batman, and noted the discussion was in “the very early stages”. Deadline later confirmed just as much, though it added Keaton might have a continuing presence in the DC film universe, similar to that of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While The Flash will reintroduce him, Keaton could go on to be part of Batgirl, currently under development. That said, Keaton’s Batman wont affect Robert Pattinson’s The Batman. An individual familiar with the matter told Deadline the deal “may not happen”.

There’s not really a lot we all know about The Flash, except that it’ll include elements from the “Flashpoint” comic book arc, something director Andy Muschietti (It) confirmed back in January. Flashpoint was also the DC film’s original title. Filming is expected to begin in 2021, with Muschietti working off a script by writer Christina Hodson (Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey). Muschietti and Hodson are the latest in a long distinct writers and directors who’ve been attached to The Flash.

The Flash is slated to release June 3, 2022 in cinemas world wide.

