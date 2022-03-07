Batman has been one of the biggest superheroes of the DC comics. After the character was incorporated in the DC Extended Universe, it became an instant hit with the fans. Prolific actors like Christian Bale, Ben Affleck have portrayed the character of The Dark Knight.

Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy has made its place in cinematic folklore. Thus, it was a huge task for the new movie to keep up with the already built reputation of the series.

The movie was a highly hyped film. The promotions of the movie started much earlier than its release. Leaks and rumors were going wild all over the Internet. The biggest reveal was the portrayal of the Dark Knight by Robert Pattinson.

Fans are expecting a lot out of this movie. It does seem like they will not be disappointed. The opening days have created a lot of buzzes. The pandemic made a huge impact on the theaters. Lots of shows had to be canceled and crowds were fearful to visit the cinemas.

However, Batman seems to have emerged as a real-life hero to revive theater sales by a huge margin. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Batman Breaks Opening Day Sales

The Batman is reigning the box office at the moment. It has only been a few days since the movie have been released. If the initial trends are something to go by, the film will be a massive success.

The movie has inched closer to the $100million mark in no time. In North America alone the movie has garnered a sale of $128.5 million.

These figures are the best for any theatrically released film this year. The staggering figures for Batman are also the biggest opening figures for any Dark Knight movie so far.

The director and the producers are very much excited and hope for a great run in the coming days.