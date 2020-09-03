‘Batman’ movie starring Robert Pattinson halts filming over coronavirus case

AT&T Inc.’sWarner Bros halted filming of “The Batman” after a member of the production evaluated favorable for the coronavirus– obviously the movie’s star, Robert Pattinson.

After Warner Bros stated earlier Thursday that the infection of an unknown individual triggered a short-term time out to filming, Vanity Fair reported that Pattinson was that individual.

Warner Bros decreased to discuss whether Pattinson was the production member who evaluated favorable. The star’s agents didn’t right away react to ask for remark.

“The Batman” was among the greatest productions to resume after Covid -19 brought the market to a stop inMarch The most current shutdown reveals studios are still facing how to keep employees safe.

The movie, in which Pattinson plays the title function, is an essential tentpole forWarner Bros The studio had actually formerly pressed back its release date to October 2021 from June 2021. The movie, being shot in the U.K., still requires about 3 months to complete shooting, according to Variety.

Pattinson, 34, provided an interview to GQ publication this spring in which he spoke about his seclusion throughout the pandemic lockdown, and his fret about the infection. “I went for a run around the park today,” he stated. “I’m so frightened of being, like, jailed …

