Batman Forever director Joel Schumacher dies aged 80

Joel Schumacher, director of Batman Forever and Batman & Robin, passed on this morning aged 80 following a year-long struggle with cancer, has reported Variety.

Schumacher joined Hollywood as a costume designer in the mid-1970s for directors including Woody Allen (Sleeper), before himself directing a number of 1980s hit films, such as St. Elmo’s Fire and The Lost Boys. He later directed the big-screen version of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera.

While his Batman films were not critically acclaimed, he also directed successful adaptations of John Grisham’s The Client and A Time to Kill. He also directed two episodes of Netflix’s House of Cards.

Batman & Robin particularly was a crucial disaster, which Schumacher later admitted was down seriously to listening a great deal to studio executives.

“I want to apologize to every fan that was disappointed because I think I owe them that,” he said in a 2017 interview with Vice.