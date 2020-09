Batman filming paused after Robert Pattinson ‘tests positive for coronavirus’

Vanity Fair said actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for coronavirus – days after shooting resumed





Filming for The Batman has been suspended again, days after it resumed following the coronavirus lockdown.

The pause in filming, confirmed by Warner Bros, is because lead actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for the virus, according to US media.

Warner Bros said a member of the production team was self-isolating but it did not say who.

Filming began in Glasgow earlier this year but was halted due to the pandemic.

A spokeswoman for the studios said: “A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.”

Vanity Fair said British actor Pattinson, 34, caught the virus days after shooting resumed near London, after a six-month delay to filming.