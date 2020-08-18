Batman: Arkham studio accused of failing to prevent a toxic work environment

Nearly two years ago, several female employees at Rocksteady Studios, the developer behind the Batman: Arkham series, sent a letter to management accusing the studio of failing to prevent sexual harassment and sexism in the workplace, according to a new report by The Guardian.

The letter, which was reportedly sent to management in November 2018, was signed by 10 of the 16 women employed at the London-based studio. Several issues addressed in the letter to management include continuous unprofessional behavior inside the office, such as derogatory and sexually explicit remarks about women, slurs targeted at the transgender community, and various forms of sexual harassment “in the form of unwanted advances, leering at parts of a woman’s body, and inappropriate comments in the office.”

One individual who signed the letter told The Guardian that sexual misconduct had also bled into the studio’s projects, claiming that designs for several characters, including Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, were highly sexualized.

The announcement comes at a very awkward time for Rocksteady

According to one of The Guardian’s sources, after the letter was sent to management, the company held a one-hour training session to address the issues raised in the letter. Participants who attended were reportedly told…