Bathurst reunion for famous GRM Monaro

GRM constructed 2 Monaro back in the early 2000s to complete in the Nations Cup series, in addition to deal with the brief 24-hour race at Bathurst.

The Holdens showed unstoppable at Mount Panorama, winning both the 2002 race with Garth Tander, Steve Richards, Nathan Pretty and Cam McConville, and the 2003 race with Peter Brock, Greg Murphy, Jason Bright and Todd Kelly.

GRM kept ownership of the 2002 winner, that vehicle set to be reunited with the circuit as part of the Holden Bathurst Revival throughout this November’s Bathurst International.

The group has actually likewise utilized the coronavirus break to construct what is technically a brand name brand-new Monaro out of an extra shell that was saved in a shipping container.

With the Holden brand name being axed by General Motors since completion of the year, and production of Holden automobiles now completely overseas, GRM anticipates the vehicle to be the last real Holden every constructed.

“When COVID-19 first hit, we were looking for some work to keep our guys busy, and there were containers out the back with quite a bit of stuff for the Monaro in there, including a body shell,” stated group manager Barry Rogers.

“With Holden leaving Australia, we felt this was an excellent method to state thanks and goodbye, and it will probably be the last Holden ever integrated inAustralia For our group, we feel that is rather …