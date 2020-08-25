Bathurst double-header for Super2

There has actually been simply 2 Super2 rounds up until now this season– the season-opener in Adelaide, followed by the preliminary of the merged Super2 and Super3 series at Sydney Motorsport Park last month.

The integrated series was set to heading the undercard at the Sandown, Bathurst and December SMP round, nevertheless that’s been harpooned by the extreme calendar modifications due to the Victorian COVID-19 break out.

Like Supercars the series is now set to conclude at the Bathurst 1000, with strategies to efficiently run 2 Super2/ Super3 rounds on one weekend.

That will enable Supercars to crown 2nd and third-tier champs, something Motorsport Australia is comprehended to have actually currently approved.

It would make for a hectic weekend for the Super2 title competitors, with Thomas Randle, Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki set to likewise partner Nick Percat, David Reynolds and Anton De Pasquale respectively in the Great Race.

Randle presently leads the Super2 standings by 38 points over Brown, with Kostecki 73 points in financial obligations.

The Bathurst weekend is presently arranged for October 8-11, nevertheless there is a strategy in movement to move it back a week.

Whether that takes place or not will depend upon talks with broadcasters Fox Sports and Network 10, and the Bathurst Regional Council.