Bathurst 1000 firming as Supercars finale

The Aussie series has actually efficiently been on the run from the nation’s rapidly-changing COVID-19 image given that early July, with Victorian groups in exile from their house state and borders getting harder to cross– as revealed by today’s Darwin drama.

As initially reported byMotorsport com there have actually been relentless rumours that the Victorian groups might be asked to remain on the roadway for an extra month, on the pledge of the season ending with the Bathurst 1000 on October 11.

The pay-off would be a prolonged off-season to offset the time with household that’s been lost due to the border run.

Motorsport Australia has actually currently described that all the requirements to award the Australian Touring Car Championship might be fulfilled by Bathurst.

Supercars CEO Seamer has actually now verified that the Bathurst finale principle is certainly on the table, although a decision will not be made up until after the Townsville double-header at the end of this month.

“That’s definitely a factor to consider,” Seamer stated.

” I believe the important things that’s at the leading edge of our minds is the quantity of time that our individuals, groups, TELEVISION, our partners and providers are investing far from their households is taking its toll, so that is a factor to consider.

“We are taking a look at that as part of our preparation, however there’s 4 or 5 various circumstance …