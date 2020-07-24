Egypt’s lifeline is threatened after the Ethiopian foreign minister revealed on Thursday that the Nile River has ended up being an Ethiopian lake with an embarrassing speech, specifying: “The Nile is no longer flowing as it was before. It has become a lake that we use for development, and in fact, water will never flow into the river again. The Nile is ours!”

Common understanding determines that Egypt is targeted, however the concern we must ask is, targeted by whom?

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi signed the Principles Agreement in 2015, which allowed Ethiopia to begin constructing the dam and asked for global financing based not just on the lack of clear rejection from the downstream nations, however Egypt’s acknowledgment that Ethiopia has the right to construct the dam in accordance with the contract.

Al-Sisi safeguarded the contract up until 2019, revealing: “There is no cause for concern. You will not lose a single drop of water. Have I ever made you lose before?”

It is popular what fate waits for any celebration, authorities or person who attempts to challenge the program, otherwise oppositionists will be implicated of company to foreign entities.

Egypt has actually lost all kinds of resistance to guard itself from this hegemony, whether by having political forces, civil organisations or independents who can serve the nation, or can be utilized by the mediator as a pressure card. Egypt no longer has a parliament that goes over or declines, however has actually ended up being a tool in the hands of Al-Sisi

Even the Egyptian army has actually not left Al-Sisi’s supremacy, as he methodically targeted the militaries by distancing numerous expert and nationwide leaders over the previous years, and empowering others who think about short-term monetary advantages to be more vital than Egypt’s nationwide security.

Egypt has actually willingly lost the Tiran and Sanafir islands by Al-Sisi’s orders, and has actually willingly lost 40 kilometres of its maritime land to Greece andCyprus It has actually quit a substantial oil stock, and lastly it has actually willingly given up the historic and legal right to the waters of theNile Amid all these catastrophes, the army has actually not stated any position.

Today’s concern is for the officers and leaders of the Egyptian Armed Forces– do you accept that Egypt’s lifeline will be lost and our whole presence threatened? Do you accept that the Nile ends up being an Ethiopian lake, as specified by their minister of foreign affairs?

Where is the oath you swore to safeguard Egypt and protect the stability of its area, individuals and borders? Today all this can be jeopardised.

The risk comes today from the south, and any effort to press a war on our western borders is an effort to ruin our last line of defence, which is you– the leaders, officers and soldiers of Egypt.

To the leaders and officers of Egypt– you should have a viewpoint today. Al-Sisi should withdraw from this contract that nobody has actually entrusted him to indication. Otherwise, let the entire matter exist to individuals to have their last word by voting in a popular referendum.

Let us restore our oath to safeguard Egypt from the opponents and to protect its security, self-reliance and territorial stability.