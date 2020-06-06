Bat-wielding grandma confronts protestors in EGR

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The bat-brandishing senior citizen who confronted off with marchers in East Grand Rapids Wednesday night mentioned she has no regrets.

“I just simply stated, you know, ‘You’re not going to burn down East,’” recounted Karla Anderson, 75.

The numerous group, marching to protest the loss of life of George Floyd in Minneapolis and in help of the Black Lives Matter motion, was totally peaceable all through the evening.

The demonstrators started in downtown Grand Rapids late Wednesday afternoon and have been strolling east on Wealthy Street east of Plymouth Avenue once they encountered Anderson round 8:15 pm. She was standing in the center of the street holding a baseball bat.

“Leave her alone. Leave her alone,” shouted a protestor, video posted on-line exhibits.

As one marcher tried to take the bat away from Anderson, one other demonstrator put his arms round her to attempt to diffuse any potential confrontation. The encounter lasted lower than a minute and ended with out damage.

After many of the march moved on, a pair particular person protestors continued a tense dialog with Anderson.

“Who are you? Do you reside right here?’ Anderson requested them.

“Yes, born and raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan,” the younger man responded.

“No, (are you from) East Grand Rapids?” Anderson requested.

At that time, a person came visiting and advised the protestors to depart the grounds of Anderson’s apartment complicated, which is non-public property.

“We wouldn’t be here if she didn’t come out with an f—ing baseball bat,” one of many younger males replied earlier than leaving.

Target Eight discovered Anderson Thursday morning and requested her why she introduced a baseball bat to greet the protestors.

“Just to show that I was willing to defend East,” she replied.

She mentioned she would have used the bat if she’d been attacked. She additionally mentioned she believed Antifa, the far-left group identified for violent confrontations, was concerned in the march.

There is not any proof of Anita’s involvement. Target Eight identified that the march was peaceable and with out incident all through the evening.

Still, Anderson continued to assert that protestors would vandalize East Grand Rapids the way in which rioters had downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday. After being reminded that no destruction occurred, Anderson advised that was as a result of East Grand Rapids police are “great” and had it “pretty well-controlled.”

“This (march) is not about Black Lives Matter,” Anderson advised Target 8.

“This is about racial division, OK? This is about keeping things stirred up,” she claimed, referring to Antifa’s alleged ways.

“I’m not afraid. I have grandchildren and I would do anything to keep East the way it is, so children can walk around and ride their bikes. That’s the kind of childhood I had,” Anderson mentioned.

Target Eight investigators requested if conserving East the way in which it’s means conserving it white. According to census information, East Grand Rapids, a rich enclave southeast of Grand Rapids, is 94.6% white.

“You think it’s white? You know, I have two Mexican-American children. My cousin has two biracial, and my nephew’s married to an Asian. We’re about like the United Nations,” Anderson mentioned.

When Target Eight requested if individuals had a proper to be upset about white police killing black individuals in America, she mentioned, “I don’t really have anything to say about that. I look at facts, data and statistics.”

We additionally requested if she’d seen the video of the Minneapolis police officer kneeling on George Floyd’s neck.

“Yeah, but the one that really got me worse was the police captain who was bleeding on the street. That was the worst one to watch,” she mentioned, referring to the retired police captain who was shot and killed in St. Louis early Tuesday morning whereas responding to an alarm at a pawn store.

Anderson insisted she’s not racist.

“Don’t be peddling that crap that we’re all white racists here because that’s not true,” she mentioned.

Anderson has spoken her thoughts publicly earlier than. In early March, she argued in opposition to permitting marijuana companies in East Grand Rapids.

“We might just as well pimp out some prostitutes,” Anderson advised the East Grand Rapids City Commission on the time.

After Wednesday’s incident, East Grand Rapids Mayor Katie Favale denounced Anderson’s actions.

“Overall, yesterday’s protest was peaceful, which I believe reflects the true spirit of East Grand Rapids,” Favale wrote in a press release to News 8. “Chief (Mark) Herald welcomed the group to our community, walking alongside them to create a dialogue and build trust. As we all work to build a more fair and equitable society, I hope this one incident doesn’t distract from the positive progress that has been made. We are committed to creating a safe, welcoming environment for anyone who lives in, works in or visits East Grand Rapids.”

News Eight contacted the East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety to search out out if it had acquired complaints relating to the incident.

“Today, a member of the media forward the East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety a video of an elderly women standing in the street holding a bat during the march that occurred last night in East Grand Rapids,” Chief Mark Herald wrote in a press release to News 8. “Our officers were unaware of the situation. We have reviewed the video and at this time have no victims. If anyone has information pertaining to his incident, please contact the East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety at 949-7010.”