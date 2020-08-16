BassPal IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth Shower Speaker, Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Loud HD Sound, LED Light Show, FM Radio, Suction Cup, Sturdy Hook, Wireless Speaker for Sports Home Pool Beach Hiking



The Steps of Using True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Function

1. Turn on one of the speakers and make sure it pairs successfully with your device.

2. Then turn on the other speaker, now go back to the first paired speaker and long press “play/pause” button until you hear a beep, both speakers will automatically connect after a few seconds.

3. In TWS mode, no matter which one of the speakers can control sound volume, previous / next song change and etc, long press “play/pause” button will cut off the connection between two speakers.

4. Using True Wireless Stereo (TWS) function for the first time, both speakers need about one minute to pair.

BassPal brand is committed to providing superior Bluetooth speaker product for more customers. With a passion for innovation and customer services, the BassPal team is constantly improving upon its products and operations to deliver the best experience to its our customers.

BassPal F021 IPX7 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Shower Speaker



Waterproof shower speaker, not only surface waterproof, even fully submersible.

Hi-Fi loud stereo sound, 8W high-performance drivers

IPX7 Waterproof, shockproof, dustproof, scratchproof, snowproof

Bluetooth 5.0 and FM radio

Strong suction cup and portable carabiner clip

7 color LED mood lights, beat-driven light show

Built-in microphone for hands-free speakerphone call

Upgraded Type-C port, 730mAh battery for up to 8 hours of playtime

3D Stereo Sound



-TWS technology enables you to pair two speakers via a single device form left and right channel output respectively, then audio can be played in sync on two speakers for true double enhanced stereo sound you cannot miss, creating a listening experience similar to a live concert. Each wireless speaker for iPhone can also be used separately.

Easy to Connect



-Bluetooth 5.0 advanced technology provides a fast and stable connection in 66ft barrier-free range. It would automatically reconnect to the last device used. You can enjoy endless tunes from any of your devices and favorite streaming services, perfect for PC, iphone, iPad, Samsung galaxy, Laptops, Tablets, Computers, Echo Dot etc.

-The shower speaker built-in high sensitive microphone for hands-free calls.

Long Play Time



-Small speaker has a incredible battery life ready to entertain you, up to 8 hours of fantastic music one single full charge. No need to worry about your devices dying when you enjoy your music from morning till night. It can be charged through USB cable in Type-C charging port.

-After 10 minutes without any operation since you powered on, the product will shut down automatically.

Outdoor-Proof, Safely Carried



-ABS+silicone material and solid internal frame protect the outdoor speaker from scratches and drops, it will give you peace of mind. Without worrying that water, sand or dust could do any damage to your speaker.

Beat-Driven Colorful Light Show

-With aqua blue body, innovative design and intriguing 7-color combination mixed with the LED lights for the mood makes this product unique. A halo of LEDs reacts and phases in time with the beat will crash the party or dancing, choose your favorite light color or let it scroll through all 7 colors to create a romantic atmosphere.

IPX7 Fully Waterproof

-IPX7-rated protection safeguards against rain, dust, snow, and spills. Even can be submersed in 3 feet of water up to 30 minutes, and still keep in good condition. It means you can enjoy a strong and adventurous party speaker that’s not afraid of splashes or bad weather! – Ensure safe use in the bathroom shower, in the rain, by the pool,on a boat, go hiking or just in your backyard.

Grab It, Go

Weighing only 0.45lb (204g), the ultra-portable speaker with lightweight robust unibody and compact design lets you enjoy excellent sound whenever and wherever you may be. Equipped with aluminum alloy metal carabiner clip brings you convenience, hang on your backpack or bicycle handle. It is a nice choice for outdoor sports.

BEAT-DRIVEN LIGHT SHOW – Watching a halo of LED phase, pulse and shine with the rhythm of your music for a completely immersive vivid audiovisual experience. The Bluetooth speaker boasts 7 colors will light up your life, choose your favorite color to elevate the atmosphere of any indoor outdoor carnival party, especially beautiful at night.

EASY TO CARRY, STRONG SUCTION CUP -Small portable speaker equipped with aluminum alloy metal carabiner clip brings you convenience, hang on your backpack or bicycle handle, mounted on the shelf. The removable suction cup design makes the shower speakers is able to stably stick on your bathroom tiles, mirror, car windows, pool deck, kitchen counter or whatever slick surface.

TRUE WIRELESS STEREO SOUND, LONG BATTERY LIFE – TWS technology support two speakers play music synchronously through a Bluetooth connection, form left and right channel output respectively. 360° HD surround stereo sound will crash the dancing, without any noticeable distortion even at maximum volume. This waterproof speaker built-in high-capacity lithium battery, so you can enjoy music day to night and never stop on-the-go!

BLUETOOTH 5.0, FRIENDLY DESIGN – BassPal waterproof shower speaker with latest Bluetooth 5.0, quick and stably connect to your iPhone/iPad/Phones/Computer/Tablet, compatible with all Bluetooth-enabled devices, up to 66 feet away. Built-in microphone allows you wouldn´t miss any important calls, you also can listen to your favorite radio station by FM radio mode in shower, just click a few speaker buttons!