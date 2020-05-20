Baskets Actor Hagen Mills Dead After Suspected Murder-Suicide Attempt

Actor Hagen Mills, that showed up on TELEVISION collection such as Baskets, passed away on Tuesday in a suspected murder-suicide attempt which played out in front of his young child.

The Kentucky indigenous split his time in between Hollywood as well as his home town of Mayfield, where his previous companion Erica Price as well as 4-year-old child lived. The 29- year-old’s mom shown to TMZ that he “loved acting,” yet his “true passion” was his young child.

On Tuesday, Mills held his child as well as Price’s mom captive in your home up until Price returned residence that night, per a Mayfield Police Department news release. Price endured gunshot injuries to her arm as well as upper body, yet took care of to run outdoors as well as telephone call 911, where she was satisfied by authorities that got here on the scene.

Erica was required to the medical facility as well as remained in steady problem sinceWednesday Her mom as well as child were both thankfully unscathed, yet Mills was obvious dead on the scene.

As for his past, according to Graves County Jail documents, Mills was launched on a bond back on April 14 for a plethora of costs consisting of rape, sodomy, residential physical violence, kidnapping of both a grown-up as well as a youngster, as well as belongings of methamphetamine as well as steroids, for which he was detained on March 30.

Additional prison documents for Mills go back to 2009, consisting of residential physical violence in 2018, driving drunk, as well as being intoxicated in a public location. He was detained a minimum of 4 times because 2016.

His last attributed function is the upcoming indie scary film, Star Light, established for an August launch. The flick’s manufacturer, Cheryl Dillard Starulakis shown to WSPD Local:

“We were shocked and saddened to hear of the events occurring yesterday involving Hagen Mills who was a cast member of our film Star Light. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Hagen’s family and his daughter and all others impacted by this tragic day.”

[Image via Signature Entertainment/YouTube.]