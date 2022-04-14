The real situation in the South Caucasus does not allow for a break in the talks, requires further steps to restore lasting peace in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

At the same time, Moscow is ready to promote the signing of a peace agreement between Yerevan and Baku, Zakharova said.

“The basic principles proposed by Baku for the establishment of interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Yerevan’s response to them should be the basis for the start of Armenian-Azerbaijani talks on a peace agreement,” he said.