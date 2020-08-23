Bashar al-Assad Fast Facts – CNN

Photos: Bashar Al-Assad’s political profession Bashar Al-Assad’s political profession— An undated picture reveals present Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, 2nd from left, positioning with his household. Al-Assad’s moms and dads, then-President Hafez Assad and his partner, Anisa, in front, and his brother or sisters in the 2nd row; Maher, Bassel, Majd and Bushra.

Photos: Bashar Al-Assad’s political profession Bashar al-Assad’s political profession— Al-Assad is seen in an 1997 photo throughout the time his daddy, President Hafez Assad, reshuffled the top of the Syrian military. The relocation was viewed as an effort to clear the method for al-Assad to increase to power.

Photos: Bashar Al-Assad’s political profession Bashar al-Assad’s political profession— Al-Assad waves to fans as he marches behind the casket throughout his daddy’s funeral service in Damascus on June 13, 2000.

Photos: Bashar Al-Assad’s political profession Bashar al-Assad’s political profession— A storekeeper cleans up a picture of al-Assad in Damascus on June 20, 2000, as the judgment Baath Party ready to end up its historical congress by consecrating al-Assad as its secretary- basic and picking a brand-new management body.