Bash presses GOP senator: You criticized Obama in 2014 for this

CNN’s Dana Bash questions Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) over her criticism of former President Obama over his handling of the Ebola outbreak in 2014, compared to President Trump’s current handling of the coronavirus crisis. #CNN #News
