Basecamp’s protest of Apple’s policies is already benefiting other developers

A weird thing about managing a tech company is that should you are very successful, at some point additionally, you will be operating a vast quasi-legal system. Up to a specific point, one of your users complaining that they got locked out of their account is just a customer care problem. But after some threshold — after you’ve reached a billion people, certainly, but additionally well before then — exactly the same complaint can look strangely like a human rights issue. Do you have the proper to speak? Do you have the proper to conduct business? And if you lose that right, to whom do you appeal?

That’s one reason I suspect Basecamp’s public protest of Apple and its own App Store policies has gotten so much traction. Basecamp, you’ll remember, is a mid-sized 16-year-old company that makes project management pc software, and yesterday it introduced a new email service called Hey. Because email is the kind of service you anticipate to be accessible on all your devices, Basecamp made six indigenous clients for Hey, including one for Apple’s iOS. I installed it on my phone and used it with no issue at that time I was reviewing Hey.

But then Basecamp submitted its first bug fix release for Hey, and Apple rejected it. The issue: Hey did not let users subscribe to the product within the app. Apple presented this purely as a person experience issue — account creation is a necessary part of an email app — however it was also a revenue issue. Apple keeps 30 percent of revenue from signups like these, and Basecamp failed to want to give it in their mind. Eventually Apple said it turned out a mistake to let Hey into the App Store to start with.

If we lived in a global with more than two cell phone operating systems, this indicates unlikely that Apple can take 30 percent of an email app’s revenue simply for hosting it in an app store. Instead the fees might resemble those in the more competitive payments industry, which hover in the low single-digit percentages. But more than 1.5 billion iOS devices are in use, and many of the customers who potentially buy Hey at $99 per year are users of those devices and expect to find Hey there. Amid a flurry of interest lately in Apple’s anticompetitive behavior from regulators here and in the European Union, Apple’s obstinance in the Hey case drew outsized attention. What once could have been dismissed as a lone, cranky developer seemed symbolic of a larger of injustice.

It began to look, in other words, like something closer to a human rights issue.

The Basecamp developers are — and I say this with fondness — loudmouths, plus they have did actually relish in highlighting the many logical gaps and inconsistencies in the App Store’s policies and their enforcement. Look close enough at any system of law or content moderation plus it can start to feel arbitrary, but Apple’s has been shown to be particularly susceptible to criticisms. What Apple has prevented Hey from doing, for example, it has allowed the bigger Netflix to complete, because Netflix has been designated a “Reader” app, exempting it from offering sign-up within the app. Maybe there’s a good, principled reason for holding email apps to one standard and video streaming apps to another. Or maybe Apple is just playing favorites.

In any case, users of the App Store don’t get to vote, and neither does Hey.

What Hey could do, though, was embrace Apple’s pretzel logic and concoct the strangest app imaginable, a dadaist accept email whose sole real purpose was to highlight the absurdity of pc software development in the modern era. And that’s just what it did. Here’s Nilay Patel writing Monday in The Verge:

Basecamp isn’t completed with the fight. The company has submitted a new version of Hey that meets the strict letter of Apple’s rules but plainly defies their spirit: the business will now offer iOS users a free of charge temporary Hey email account with a randomized address, just and so the app is functional when it is first opened. These burner accounts will expire after 14 days. Hey is also now able to use enterprise clients, as Apple initially took issue with the app’s consumer focus. Hey has not adopted Apple’s own in-app payment system or allowed users to sign up because of its full, paid service through the iOS app. Instead, users will still need certainly to subscribe by going straight to Hey’s web site.

Surprisingly, it worked — at least for the time being. Hey is in the App Store as negotiations continue. And whether out of fear of antitrust regulation or perhaps a desire to not see this week’s Worldwide Developer Conference overshadowed with a developer dispute, the historically obstinate Apple has even shown sides of yielding. Nick Statt had the surprising news at The Verge:

Apple today announced two major changes to how it handles App Store disputes with third-party developers. The first is that Apple will now allow developers to appeal a specific violation of an App Store guideline, and that there will also be another process for challenging the guideline it self. Additionally, Apple says it’ll no longer delay app updates intended to fix bugs and other core functions over App Store disputes. “Additionally, two changes are coming to the app review process and will be implemented this summer. First, developers will not only be able to appeal decisions about whether an app violates a given guideline of the App Store Review Guidelines, but will also have a mechanism to challenge the guideline itself,” reads a news release from Apple published today. “Second, for apps that are already on the App Store, bug fixes will no longer be delayed over guideline violations except for those related to legal issues. Developers will instead be able to address the issue in their next submission.”

Buried hundreds of words into a long press release about improvements to the developer experience, “a mechanism to challenge the guideline” doesn’t exactly leap off the page. At the minute, no other details can be found. But these changes claim that Apple is taking an essential question — who gets the right to conduct business? — more seriously than it has before, and might start to answer it in a far more rigorous and principled way.

At the moment, this “mechanism” sounds less ambitious than what Facebook is attempting having its Oversight Board, an independent group that later this year begins hearing appeals from those who believe their posts have now been removed in error. Facebook has spent more than 2 yrs developing the board, funded it with $130 million, and it still isn’t operating quite yet.

But the basic idea is exactly the same. If our entire working and personal lives can be mediated by the policies of four to five for-profit corporations, those policies will have to shift from a mind-set of customer care to one of justice. I find it heartening that Apple is moving down this path, even though took Basecamp dragging them there.

The Ratio

Today in news that may affect public perception of the big tech platforms.

Trending up: Twitter is giving US employees Election Day off from now on. Employees around the world are certain to get paid time off to vote in national elections. (Barbara Ortutay / Associated Press)

Trending up: Facebook is adding spending trackers to every US Senate and House race through the Facebook Ad Library. The information allows the public to track simply how much each candidate is paying for political adverts on the platform. (Salvador Rodriguez / CNBC)

Trending up: Amazon launched a $2 billion fund to advance technologies that may cut down greenhouse gases. The fund may help Amazon reach its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2040. (Justine Calma / The Verge)

Trending down: But Amazon also said its carbon footprint rose 15 percent last year. The company unmasked that activities tied to its businesses emitted 51.17 million metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2019, the same of 13 coal burning power plants running for a year. (Joseph Pisani / Associated Press)

Governing

⭐ Twitter restricted a tweet from President Trump where he promised to use “serious force” if Washington, DC ever really tried to create an autonomous zone like Seattle’s Capitol Hill Occupied Protest area. The company said the tweet violated its policy against abusive behavior. Adi Robertson at The Verge has the story:

Restricted tweets can’t be liked or replied to, although they may be retweeted with a comment. Despite this, Trump’s huge social media following almost guarantees any tweet will be widely seen on Twitter. So the decision is largely symbolic, but it helps Twitter stake out a posture of acknowledging and functioning on Trump’s problematic social media posts — in comparison with Facebook, which has kept a largely hands-off approach but did remove a Trump ad for using Nazi imagery last week. A Facebook post with Trump’s “serious force” message has so far maybe not been labeled or removed.

Facebook suffered a setback in a key challenge to its advertising model, as Germany’s highest civil court said that it has “no doubt” the social network misuses its dominant market position. The court ruled that Facebook must comply with a strict order curbing how it tracks users’ browsing and smartphone apps. Facebook is appealing the decision. (Karin Matussek / Bloomberg)

Weeks after content moderators reached a $52 million settlement with Facebook over trauma they suffered working for the company, many are being told that they must view some of the most disturbing content on the internet for an extra 48 minutes per day. (Sam Biddle / The Intercept)

Nine months after Facebook vowed to investigate abusive posts by anti-vaxxers, none of the users involved have been penalized. Anti-vaxxers have posted violent, horrific comments and death threats to vaccine advocates on the platform. (Elizabeth Cohen / CNN)

The police chief who helped create the “Facebook Unit” in Menlo Park abruptly stepped down on Friday, citing a loss of community trust. Earlier this month, local residents protested the police unit, and demanded Facebook cease funding the Menlo Park Police Department. (Sarah Emerson / OneZero)

More than 70 employees at Mark Zuckerberg’s philanthropy are calling for significant internal change at the organization to combat systemic racism. Employees at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative are asking management to invest in 12 changes that will make the philanthropy more inclusive. (Theodore Schleifer / Recode)

Facebook is suing a developer who is allegedly behind a data scraping campaign that took personal information, including login credentials, from thousands of people. Facebook has increasingly turned to lawsuits to stop data abuses on its platform in recent years. (Alfred Ng / CNET)

Twitter and Apple spoke out against Trump’s suspension of a variety of guest worker visas. The new restrictions would fall particularly hard on H-1B visas, which are generally used by tech companies to employ foreign workers without engaging a traditional immigration process. (Russell Brandom / The Verge)

Google also released a statement condemning the new restrictions, saying: “Immigrants have not only fueled technological breakthroughs and created new businesses and jobs but have also enriched American life.” (Russell Brandom / The Verge)

A group of black YouTube creators filed a lawsuit regarding alleged racial discrimination in the YouTube algorithm. They say the platform has been systematically removing their content without explanation. (Reed Albergotti / The Washington Post)

The FBI used Instagram, an Etsy review, and LinkedIn to recognize a protestor accused of setting two police cars on fire throughout recent protests in Philadelphia. The case shows how police have now been able to use social media and other publicly-available online records to identify protesters from just a couple of scraps of initial information. (James Vincent / The Verge)

As local governments ease shelter-in-place restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, they’re relying on contact tracing apps to help stop the spread of the disease. But the apps are far from ready for an important rollout, as this latest piece about them documents. (Rolfe Winkler and Patience Haggin / The Wall Street Journal)

China is cracking down on live-streaming services for “vulgar content” amid their explosion in popularity due to the coronavirus pandemic. The move is hitting big Chinese tech businesses like Tencent and ByteDance. (Wayne Ma / The Information)

EU officials admitted the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has been difficult to implement and enforce. Regulators have struggled with a lack of clarity around the way the rules affect fields like artificial intelligence, blockchain and the internet of things, and the burden has fallen most heavily on small businesses. (Javier Espinoza / Financial Times)

Industry

⭐ More than 70 people in the gaming industry, most of them women, have come forward with allegations of gender-based discrimination, harassment and sexual assault since Friday. They have shared their stories on Twitter, YouTube, and Twitch. Here’s Taylor Lorenz and Kellen Browning at The New York Times:

The outpouring of stories from competitive gamers and streamers, who broadcast their gameplay on platforms like Twitch for cash, led to the resignation of the C.E.O. of a prominent talent management company for streamers and a minute of reflection for a business that has usually contended with sexism, bullying and allegations of abuse. Already, the response has been a far cry from Gamergate in 2014, when women faced threats of death and sexual assault for critiquing the industry’s male-dominated, sexist culture. Now, some are optimistic that real change could come.

Over the weekend, a former Mixer employee shared a blog describing his experiences with racism while working at Microsoft’s streaming platform. The post included allegations that upper level management refused to act whenever a racist analogy was used during a meeting. (Ian Walker / Kotaku)

As a streaming platform, Mixer was ultimately failing. But it kicked off a talent war involving the big streaming platforms that may likely carry on even after Mixer no longer exists. (Andrew Webster / The Verge)

Microsoft’s surprise closure of Mixer comes with a want to port its creators up to Facebook Gaming. But it’s difficult to find many Mixer streamers who are ready to move to Facebook instead of the far more popular, Amazon-owned Twitch. (Tom Warren / The Verge)

Pinterest sent an email to staff saying it will add a person of color to its board and will start evaluating managers based on diversity hiring. The news is available in response to employee concerns about racial disparities after two black former workers on the policy team said they faced discrimination there. (Sarah Frier / Bloomberg)

Facebook promoted tips to help users spot fake news. When scientists tested the effectiveness of the company’s advice, the lessons appear to work. Encouraging news. (Kaveh Waddell / Consumer Reports)

Oculus is ending sales of its low-end Oculus Go virtual reality headset to spotlight Oculus Quest. The company will maintain Oculus Go firmware through 2022 and accept new apps through December 2020, but it stop selling Go hardware following the current stock runs out. (Adi Robertson / The Verge)

Accessibility advocates criticized Twitter for the lack of captions in the company’s brand-new audio tweet feature. The company doesn’t have a team dedicated to accessibility, instead counting on employees who volunteer their time far beyond their usual duties. It’s not a good look. (Kim Lyons / The Verge)

Social media influencers are actively participating in the online conversation about racial justice following the police killing of George Floyd and the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement. In days gone by, many say they lost followers for speaking out about politics. (Rachel E. Greenspan and Kat Tenbarge / Insider)

Things to do

Stuff to occupy you on line during the quarantine.

Play a new game on Houseparty. It’s called Word Racers and it looks fun!

Look at this botched art restoration. The destruction of our cultural heritage is a tragedy but also I can’t stop laughing!

Subscribe to Bnet. Brian Feldman is an excellent internet culture writer who recently left New York magazine. His newsletter, Bnet, is a reliably sharp and entertaining guide to trending memes that you could or might not have already encountered. Half the posts are free; I’m a happy paying subscriber.

Watch a possum play tic-tac-toe. His name is Pablo and he’s much better than you might guess. (Via Bnet.)

And finally…

We couldn’t wear masks for a few months, so now we’re likely to have to put them on for 2 years. — Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) June 21, 2020

Sometimes I wish we knew what happened in Germany in the 1940’s however they tore down all the statues so it is impossible. — Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) June 22, 2020

Talk to us

Send us guidelines, comments, questions, and attracts the App Store review board: [email protected] and [email protected]