Baseball is back. And it looks a lot different

The Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees line up on the field prior to Major League Baseball’s season-opening game on Thursday, July 23. Alex Brandon/AP

Major League Baseball started its season Thursday night, four months after Opening Day was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Washington Nationals, the defending World Series champions, hosted the New York Yankees in the season opener. The Yankees won 4-1 in a rain-shortened game that went five innings.

For the past few weeks, teams have been preparing for this 60-game abbreviated season that will look very different than what they’re used to.

Games will be played without fans, although many teams will have cardboard cutouts of people to make it seem a little less empty. Players are encouraged to socially distance from one another, laying off the high-fives and the home-run hugs. Spitting is banned. And there have been a few rule changes to help teams cope with playing so many games in a short time span — most notably, the National League adopting the designated hitter.