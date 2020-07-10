Baseball in Japan: Meet robot fans ‘Spot’ and ‘Pepper’

But these are baseball fans with a distinction — they’re robots.
Professional baseball returned to Japan on June 19, although coronavirus restrictions prevented fans from attending.
So the Hawks got here up with an revolutionary answer, bringing in over 20 robots to carry out the group’s struggle tune earlier than the sport towards the Rakuten Eagles on July 7.
Boosted by the robots, the Hawks beat the Eagles 4-3.
However, robots aren’t taking up stadiums simply but.
On July 10, Japan began to permit as much as 5,000 fans to attend skilled baseball and soccer video games.
On recreation day although, no shouting is allowed.
Baseball is among the hottest sports activities in Japan and is adopted by thousands and thousands, from native, skilled, and worldwide ranges.
Japan ranks second to solely the US’s Major League Baseball in phrases of recognition of the sport.
