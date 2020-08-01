Baseball commissioner warns he might end season if coronavirus isn’t managed better, ESPN reports

On Friday, the league and the MLB Players Association revealed that 29 gamers and group personnel have actually evaluated favorable for Covid-19 today.

CNN has actually connected to the league for remark however has actually not heard back. A union representative informed CNN the union had no remark.

This is the current of several coronavirus-related postponements that have actually struck MLB’s schedule considering that it began a shortened, 60- video game season on July 23.

The Cardinals stated the tests were performed Wednesday prior to the group’s 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis that night.St Louis discovered of the favorable outcomes Thursday night, the group stated.

The Cardinals, who were off Thursday, are self-isolating in their hotel spaces in Milwaukee “until further notice,” the group statedFriday It did not openly recognize the gamers who evaluated favorable.

“The team is currently conducting rapid testing of the entire traveling party, has implemented contact tracing, and will continue to self-isolate,” the Cardinals stated in a press release.

The Twins, after playingSt Louis on Wednesday, hosted the Cleveland Indians on Thursday and are scheduled to play the second of a four-game series with them onFriday No modification to that schedule was right away revealed.

For now, Friday’s Cardinals-Brewers video game at Milwaukee’s Miller Park– which was to be the Brewers’ house opener for the season– has actually been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader for Sunday.

That is “consistent with protocols to allow enough time for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted,” MLB stated Friday.

A Saturday video game in between the 2 clubs still was on the schedule early Friday afternoon.

“We are supportive of Major League Baseball’s decision to postpone today’s game and look forward to playing our home opener as soon as conditions safely allow,” stated David Stearns, Brewers basic supervisor and president of baseball operations.

“The health and safety of our players and employees are, and will continue to be, our top priorities,” Stearns stated.

MLB Network was very first to report Friday’s post ponement.

Marlins and Phillies likewise have actually had favorable tests

Coronavirus- associated posts ponement began after members of the Miami Marlins came down with Covid-19 previously this month.

After Miami opened the season versus the Philadelphia Phillies recently, numerous Marlins gamers evaluated favorable. Despite the outcomes, the 2 groups accepted play the 3rd video game of the series July 26.

Then more Marlins members evaluated favorable, and the Marlins’ season was put on hold through a minimum ofSunday

.

A source within the Marlins informed CNN that the group has 21 members who have actually evaluated favorable for Covid-19 over the recently, 18 gamers and 3 coaches.

The Phillies likewise have actually seen a number of their video games held off. First, due to the fact that they ‘d played the Marlins, Philadelphia’s video games with the New York Yankees today were held off out of care.

The abbreviated MLB season is being played without fans and functions brand-new guidelines, consisting of the prohibiting of high-fives and spitting, to prevent spreading out the infection.

Infected Marlins are headed to Florida for more screening, source states

The 20 Marlins gamers and personnel who have actually evaluated favorable were taking a trip Friday on numerous sleeper buses to South Florida, where they will get extra screening and screening, the source within the group informed CNN.

Major League Baseball health authorities authorized the relocation, the source stated.

The Marlins have actually been separating and quarantining in a group hotel in Philadelphia considering that their last video game there on July26 Members of the group who have actually not evaluated favorable stayed in Philadelphia Friday, the source stated.