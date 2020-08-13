Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Hosts Winklevoss Twins For BTC Talk

Barstool Sports creator, Dave Portnoy, published a video of his conference with Gemini exchange creators, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, on Twitter.

Portnoy, likewise called Davey Day Trader on Twitter for his stock trading shenanigans, just recently welcomed the Winklevoss twins over to his home to teach him about Bitcoin, by means of anAug 4 tweet.

After rundown Portnoy on the essentials, the twins assisted the Twitter trader through a couple of purchases on Gemini, utilizing the $250,00 0 he statedly sent out to the exchange prior to their arrival. The trio even gone over Chainlink (LINK) after Portnoy asked about the possession.

Following his fresh crypto possession purchases, the creator inquired about producing his own crypto possession, which he described as “Dave Coin.” The twins stated they might assist on that front.

Portnoy has formerly discussed cryptocurrency numerous times in the past, frequently mentioning his confusion on the topic, in addition to his previous holdings, which he apparently can not access. Hopefully today’s discussion enhanced the celeb trader’s crypto expertise.