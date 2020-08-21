Barstool Sports Founder Unprepared for Bitcoin, Exits After $25k Loss

After just recently going into the crypto area, Barstool Sports founder turned stock trader, Dave Portnoy, appears as though he is not rather all set for Bitcoin (BTC) trading yet.

“I’m getting killed right now in Bitcoin,” Portnoy stated in anAug 21 video published onTwitter “It took me months to figure out the stock market, I admit that,” he stated. “I went in, I lost money — that’s what’s happening in Bitcoin,” he included, noting his hesitation to mess around with the property to figure it out, mentioning an absence of readily available time.

Portnoy likewise went on to call Chainlink (LINK) supporters, likewise referred to as Link Marines, scams. “Everyone is just selling it,” he stated, keeping in mind the neighborhood’s viewed shilling of the property. “I haven’t dumped anything,” Portnoy stated. “I tried to pump — everything’s getting dumped,” he included.

“I don’t need this, I know how the stock market works. I own the stock market. This Bitcoin — I don’t trust this market at all. I may be out of it by the end of today, and never come back. If Bitcoin people want to keep my money, you better get Bitcoin up today, or else I’m f****** out.”

Later in the day onAug 21, Portnoy tweeted his exit from BTC, taking a $25,000 loss on the trade. A variety of crypto area individuals appeared to discuss Portnoy’s Bitcoin departure, some of which slammed the web character for his failure to stay strong throughout falling property costs.

Portnoy, likewise referred to as Davey Day Trader for his stock trading shenanigans, has actually formerly revealed his absence of understanding on crypto. He hosted Gemini crypto exchange creators Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss at his home onAug 13 for some market education. Portnoy talked about LINK and a bunch of other subjects with the Winklevoss twins, statedly assigning $250,000 for crypto trading.

Only a couple of days later on, the Barstool founder discovered himself deep in the crypto video game, glamorizing pump and disposes.By Aug 18, he boasted $98,000 of make money from BTC, calling himself the king of Bitcoin while predicting millions in gains over the coming months.