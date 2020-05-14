Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy lets loose with profane monologue against coronavirus lockdowns

Entitled “Emergency Press Conference – When Did Flattening The Curve Turn Into Finding The Cure,” Portnoy emotionally warned about the plight of Americans confused over whether or not to remain house or return out on this planet to make a dwelling.

“I would rather die of corona… or take my chances… I don’t want to start over,” he yelled. “There are no great options but you can’t just decimate the entire economy.”

In the U.S., as in lots of international locations, the lockdowns have helped set off catastrophic ranges of job losses. The U.S. unemployment charge soared to 14.7 % in April, the very best charge for the reason that Great Depression. Roughly 30 million Americans have been out of labor.

“Are we just done as humans? … You have to take risks! We’re Americans!” Portney burdened.

He stated Americans must be given the selection to roll the cube.

Worldwide, the virus has contaminated over 4.three million folks and killed some 297,000, in line with the Johns Hopkins University tally. Experts have stated the precise numbers probably have been far greater.

Portnoy’s tweet acquired over 12,000 retweets — and virtually 40,000 likes, as of Wednesday evening.

Portnoy stated his firm basically has been a comedy empire camouflaged as a sports website that by no means sought its anti-PC fame.

Barstool workers have been accused of every thing from encouraging on-line harassment by its followers to utilizing derogatory language about ladies. The web site’s content material usually has been vulgar; alleged marital infidelity of one of many model’s greatest stars has turn out to be tabloid fodder; and Portnoy was bodily faraway from the Super Bowl earlier this month amid an ongoing feud with the National Football League — however followers appeared to embrace all of it.

Portnoy began Barstool as a “gambling and sports” newspaper he distributed round Boston again in 2003 and issues exploded from there. He bought a majority stake of Barstool to The Chernin Group in early 2016, transferring the corporate’s headquarters from Boston to New York City within the course of.

The firm’s podcasts have introduced in 25 million stay streams per thirty days and all collectively, over 1 billion minutes of Barstool content material is consumed yearly.