Barry Hearn has been told that the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes is ‘the safest place on Earth’ | Snooker News

World Snooker Tour chairman Barry Hearn has been told by one participant that the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes is “the safest place on Earth”.

This follows the success of this week’s Championship League, certainly one of the first sporting occasions to be staged in the UK since March.

Following weeks of detailed liaison with the UK authorities, strict well being and security rules, together with Covid-19 testing for all gamers, officers and workers, have been put into place.

Those rules have been adopted meticulously, permitting the event to run easily.

General view of the Marshall Arena which is able to proceed to stage top-quality snooker motion

Hearn has been delighted with the dealing with of the event a lot so that an announcement of the Tour Championship has been made.

The occasion will run from June 20-26 with the similar venue in Milton Keynes chosen once more because it has a lodge on web site which suggests that all personnel can isolate without having to go away the venue.

He stated: “We are delighted to substantiate dates for this occasion, coming sizzling on the heels of the Championship League. The suggestions now we have had this week from the gamers at the venue in Milton Keynes has been wonderful. Any issues they could have had about their very own welfare have been laid to relaxation – in reality one participant described it as ‘most likely the safest place on Earth.’

“We have proved that despite the many challenges associated with running events in the current conditions, it can be done. There is no sport which can meet the required regulations on isolation, sanitisation and social distancing as rigorously as snooker can, and that is why we have set an example for other sports to follow.

“This is an enormous event with a stellar line up and big prize cash on provide. It’s one other main occasion for the followers and gamers, forward of the World Championship.”

