





Former football coach Barry Bennell has been charged with nine sexual offences.

Bennell, also referred to as Richard Jones, appeared through videolink at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning to face prices relating to 2 complainants, the Crown Prosecution Service mentioned.

Geoff Fryar, head of the advanced casework unit of CPS Mersey Cheshire, mentioned: “The Crown Prosecution Service can affirm that Richard Jones, aka Barry Bennell, on Monday appeared at Warrington Magistrates’ Court through video hyperlink from

HMP Littlehey.

“At the listening to Jones, 66, was charged with nine sexual offences in relation to 2 complainants.

“He has been charged with one rely of buggery and 6 counts of indecent assault in relation to at least one complainant and two counts of buggery in relation to the second complainant.

“The CPS made the decision to charge Mr Bennell, a former football coach, after reviewing a file of evidence from Cheshire Police relating to allegations of non-recent child sexual abuse.”

Bennell beforehand labored as a coach for Crewe Alexandra and a scout for Manchester City.