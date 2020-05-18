Barry Bennell: Former football coach charged with child sexual offences spanning two decades

Former football coach Barry Bennell has been charged with 9 sexual offences in opposition to two boys within the 1970s and 80s.

Bennell, often known as Richard Jones, appeared by way of videolink at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning to face fees regarding two complainants, the Crown Prosecution Service mentioned.

Geoff Fryar, head of the complicated casework unit of CPS Mersey Cheshire, mentioned: “The Crown Prosecution Service can verify that Richard Jones, aka Barry Bennell, on Monday appeared at Warrington Magistrates’ Court by way of video hyperlink from HMP Littlehey.

“At the listening to Jones, 66, was charged with 9 sexual offences in relation to two complainants.

“He has been charged with one depend of buggery and 6 counts of indecent assault in relation to 1 complainant and two counts of buggery in relation to the second complainant.

“The CPS made the decision to charge Mr Bennell, a former football coach, after reviewing a file of evidence from Cheshire Police relating to allegations of non-recent child sexual abuse.”

In 2018, Bennell was jailed for 30 years for sexually abusing younger boys he preyed on whereas working as a football coach.

The Recorder of Liverpool, Judge Clement Goldstone QC, described Bennell as “the devil incarnate” whereas passing sentence on the time.

“Your behaviour towards these boys in grooming and seducing them before subjecting them to, in some cases, the most serious, degrading and humiliating abuse was sheer evil,” he mentioned.

“You stole their childhoods and their innocence to satisfy your own perversion.”

Bennell was convicted of 50 child sexual offences in opposition to kids as younger as eight however many had been specimen counts to replicate abuses dedicated on an “industrial scale” between 1979 and 1991.

The 64-year-old was convicted of offences in opposition to 12 boys however one other 86 complainants have since come ahead, pushing his potential victims over 100.

He has already served three jail phrases, together with one within the US, since 1995 for related offences involving 16 different victims.

Bennell used football teaching to abuse boys on excursions, at Butlin’s and in his automotive, whereas luring them to his houses within the Peak District the place he had arcade video games and unique pets together with a puma and a monkey.

Bennell beforehand labored as a coach for Crewe Alexandra and a scout for Manchester City.