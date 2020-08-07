Barrow County, Georgia, schools will move to online learning after 90 staff had to quarantine due to Covid-19

“If today was the first day of school, we would have been hard-pressed to have sufficient staff available to open our schools,” Barrow County Schools Superintendent Chris McMichael stated in a declaration on Wednesday.

The Barrow County School System, about 50 miles northwest of Atlanta, prepared to begin with both in-person and remote guideline August17 Now, just virtual learning will be offered after lots of county staff had to quarantine “due to a confirmed case of Covid-19, a suspected case, or direct contact with a confirmed case,” the district’s declaration stated.

An approximated 5.6% of the around 1,600 staff that had remained in school structures for more than a week to conduct pre-planning were out, the superintendent stated in a school board conference onWednesday Staff were needed to wear masks within, per the district.

“That causes us a lot of concern right now,” McMichael stated.

At Wednesday’s school board conference, McMichael likewise pointed out neighborhood spread in the county, which has simply over 1,200 cases of Covid-19 since Friday early morning,according to data from Johns Hopkins University

Barrow County Schools did not offer a date for the resumption of in-person guideline, however stated it would provide a phased method as quickly as possible.

Barrow County’s circumstance was comparable to that of its next-door neighbor, Gwinnett County, the biggest school district inGeorgia Gwinnett chose virtual learning after a minimum of 260 staff members either evaluated favorable or had remained in …

