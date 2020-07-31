Barrie McDermott on Super League’s Sunday return and the new rules | Rugby League News





Sky Sports Rugby League’s Barrie McDermott looks ahead to Super League’s return on Sunday, at the new rules and previews St Helens vs Catalans and Leeds vs Huddersfield…

Super League’s Sunday return…

Let me start with saying I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the NRL. It’s been a joy to watch what they’ve had to offer.

I’m really looking forward to seeing what the Brits have to give you. We only have two games on Sunday now, not three, but two really interesting games and lots of things for us to obtain our heads around.

It’s a changing and ever-evolving world, and we will be excited, disappointed, frustrated, elated, all in equal measure, and so i can’t watch for Sunday.

I’m saddened and do not really want to get into the Toronto thing and the great shame 2020 has been for the Wolfpack.

From my point of view, for what it’s worth, I am hoping they keep coming back. I hope this era is an opportunity for them to obtain their house to be able, they retain the players they want to retain and move ahead in 2021.

I certainly wish to see them back, but I’d want to see a better version of Toronto Wolfpack back.

There’s a frustration [for Hull KR, who would have been Toronto’s opponents for Sunday] and discussions are occurring all the time.

Hull KR would have viewed that game and thought not only is it an opportunity to get two points from the winnable game, but an opportunity to get momentum too, as Toronto hadn’t picked up a Super League point.

Hull KR could have been playing Toronto this weekend, before the Wolfpack withdrew from Super League

Hull KR have played six games and only won one. When you look at teams like Leeds Rhinos and Catalans Dragons, who have only played four games, and then St Helens, Wakefield and Huddersfield Giants only five games, there’s lots of ground to make up.

It’s going to be considered a roller-coaster.

The New Rules…

There much more questions than answers.

In the world we’re living, I understand we’re hiding behind science all the time, but professor Ben Jones, who has been heavily associated with our game for a long time, has put a matrix together on the risk and ability to reduce risks.

His matrix involves face-to-face contact. So when you’re creating a tackle, whether it’s a face-to-face contact, that is a high risk. If you’re tackling around the legs, that’s obviously a minimal to no risk tackle.

So trying to put that and manufacture the low-risk tackles as many items as you are able to in the game is the devil’s own job.

If you were playing a game on the PlayStation, I don’t believe you’d be in a position to do it on that. So trying to get humans who deal in an art – because I believe rugby league is definitely an art, not just a science – trying to make that happen is the devil’s own job.

Super League referees will enforce rule changes during this period: the six-again rule and no scrums

I desired to know why we had eliminated the scrum, and the simple answer was face-to-face contact, which puts you at a top risk – you’re not automatically going to obtain it but it heightens the risk.

If you’re in a scrum, that is face-to-face contact and you’re talking, on average, roughly 12 scrums a casino game. So on 12 split occasions, five from one side and five from yet another would all be facing each other, breathing heavy, gassed and all that projection is heightening the risk.

I feel like I am aware it somewhat better. Whether I accept it or not, I’m willing to opt for it because I think we’ve all surely got to have some patience here, because we have been not likely to see the game we’re accustomed to.

I do not even think we’re going to see what we have been watching in the NRL, it’ll be our version of the.

The NRL introduced the six-again rule, and I asked why have we adopted that?

Is it reducing the risk of Covid-19 because of the three-second rules? Is it a different answer? Or could it be purely and simply to emulate what’s been done in the NRL? And it’s probably a small amount of everything.

I did not get the answer that I wanted, I didn’t get the answer that makes me sit back and go: Thumbs up, I’m buying engrossed and all set to go again.

McDermott is sceptical of the changes which have been brought in

But the laws committee has a coach on it, a player’s representative from the union and it pretty much covers everybody which has an influence within our game.

Everybody sat around the dining table, on the evidence and after the discussion, decided that the six-again rule would be applied and they would eliminate the scrums.

We’re going to need to be patient, the people that play the game will have to learn really quickly, and hopefully the individuals who are sat in the home will not get too frustrated when they have no idea what’s going on.

We is going to do our most useful, of course, when we’re describing things to let the viewer at home hopefully understand what is certainly going on, but sometimes even we’re kind of picking it up on the run as well.

My opinion on the six-again was I don’t believe we needed seriously to speed our game up in this country.

If we do just take our game to another amount of speed and intensity, I believe fatigue would have been a factor and therefore you will see more injuries, more mistakes and the game could have a different feel to it.

But who knows? It may possibly improve it. I’m a really glass half-full type of person, so I’m loving getting Super League back on TV and being able to watch our great game and the stories and narratives which will unfold over the next three to four months.

We’ve had 20 weeks off, I can not believe it. I do not even know what I’ve completed with my time.

St Helens vs Catalans Dragons (Sunday 4.15pm, Sky Sports Arena)…



The opening two matches are fascinating in their own way.

Catalans Dragons in 2019 were an actual let-down for me personally. They did not string such a thing like any type of consistency together and this is exactly why they were miles off on many occasions last year. And you could hear the frustration from the crowd.

But in 2020, they really started initially to get some momentum. Sam Tomkins was really influential, James Maloney as well, and they had a good spine.

Your 1, 6, 7 and 9 should be the most influential members of the team, but in the event that you add a sprinkle of stardust with Israel Folau, who’ll have benefited from the time to train more and accustom himself back to the ways of rugby league, then Catalans get into this game full of confidence.

0:47 Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara says he is relishing the challenge posed by the resumption of Super League Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara says he is relishing the challenge posed by the resumption of Super League

You look at St Helens, the last game we watched on Sky Sports was Castleford Tigers vs St Helens at the Jungle and Cas were phenomenal but Saints were way off again.

The previous game, Huddersfield Giants were victorious against St Helens too. So Saints would have benefited from the time to relax, assess and catch their breath.

The World Club Challenge always affects the team that plays in it. It’s only one match and it shouldn’t obviously have the impact that it will, but it notoriously knocks the team that plays it off their tracks for around a month to six weeks, and they struggle to re-calibrate.

Well, Saints will now have had the time and energy to mentally and physically settle themselves.

0:26 McDermott told Sky Sports News that he believes James Graham will undoubtedly be targeting the Super League title on his return to St Helens McDermott told Sky Sports News he believes James Graham will be targeting the Super League title on his return to St Helens

The game between St Helens and the Catalans Dragons is an positively mouth-watering prospect.

Huddersfield Giants vs Leeds Rhinos (Sunday 6.30pm, Sky Sports Arena & Main Event)…

Huddersfield certainly are a real chance this year.

Before we were locked up for 20 weeks, look back again to what we saw from their store. The evolution of Simon Woolford’s team, the influence that Aidan Sezer and Lee Gaskell have had, complimenting each the others attributes.

The Giants go into this game without any fear of the Leeds Rhinos, and this fixture always produces good games. I’ve been to watch many of them and been associated with them.

0:30 Huddersfield full-back Ashton Golding is ready to make his Giants debut following a long period sidelined through injury and Covid-19 Huddersfield full-back Ashton Golding is ready to make his Giants debut following a long period sidelined through injury and Covid-19

Huddersfield are favourites going into this game but the Rhinos themselves could have had a re-generation period.

I think almost always there is a danger when you’ve got one team playing against yet another where there is a sprinkling of ex-players, and I’m talking in the Leeds ranks of Kruise Leeming, who looks like he may return because of this match, and Alex Mellor, a player who I have a huge amount of respect for.

They have not had a good edge back-rower for a while at Leeds, and they’ve struggled to put the right person in that shirt. Well Alex Mellor has been outstanding.

Who knows, the Grand Final could have an alternative flavour to it, with Bernard Guasch and his Catalan Dragons or Ken Davy and his Huddersfield Giants gracing the Grand Final experience.

They would have done it the hard way and off the right back of some incredible work by the respective playing groups.