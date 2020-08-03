Barren ballpark: Falcon Park sits empty with future usage unclear | Local News

However, there was expense to getting ready for a Doubledays season that eventually did not take place. Mayor Mike Quill composed in an April 21 letter to U.S.Rep John Katko, in a plea for direct federal financing for city governments, that Auburn would stand to lose $100,000 “already spent on the 2020 season” if there was no New York-PennLeague Funding for the Doubledays’ season — the group is owned by Auburn Community Baseball, an LLC — is produced through ticket sales, marketing and concessions, which prospective income has actually been lost.

While the ballpark is presently uninhabited, that’s not to state it’s gathering dust. Head groundskeeper Brian Rhodes informed The Citizen in July that, after city staff members were needed to stay at home for numerous weeks at the start of the pandemic, he’s had the ability to handle a handful of tasks around the park that would otherwise be difficult throughout a regular year.

“We have all this time now that used to be tied up in baseball,” Rhodes stated. “We’re getting a lot of field maintenance, building maintenance, we’re deep-cleaning the entire facility. It’s actually a lot of good work we’re getting done during all this. There’s a silver lining. Reshaping the bullpen mounds, power washing the entire concrete concourse around the box seats, that hasn’t been done in years.”

