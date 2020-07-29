Barrels of Armenian winemakers left full amid coronavirus – Panorama

The closed borders, dining establishments and bars, the absence of travelers, in addition to the sharp decrease in exports and domestic usage due to the coronavirus pandemic have left the barrels of Armenian winemakers full this year.

It is hard to state for how long the white wine will stay saved in the cellars. The great news is that no wine making business has actually been closed down in this duration. Due to its peculiarities, the white wine market is feeling the full force of shocks, however it tends to make it through for a very long time.

“Wine containers are 70% full, while the ones of brandy are halffull The barrels are full, there is no complimentary area. We count on 3 sectors for sales: exports, tourist and domestic usage, while all 3 of them are absolutely collapsed,” Avag Harutyunyan, head of the National Wine Center, informedPanorama am in an interview.

The professional states that best grape harvest is expected this year, both quantitatively and qualitatively, however the huge problem is how the white wine made from it will be saved.

Businesses that have actually stopped working to offer their items can not manage brand-new financial investments to purchase brand-new barrels. In Avag Harutyunyan’s words, the business even have absolutely nothing to promise to banks this year.

“In order for a little producer to get a loan of 5 million drams, he/she requirements to invest 400,000 drams on making a promise. These are very pricey services. The villager or a little producer takes a little loan, pays the processing expenses, then gets the huge loan and is associated with machinations to pay back the little loan amount from the huge loan,” Harutyunyan specified.

Ahead of the tense season, the head of the center provided the issues and the possible methods to solve them in a written kind to the federal government 2 weeks prior to the cabinet conference held a couple of days earlier.

“We asked them to grant interest-free loans for a little longer, postpone previous loan payments for 2-3 months for the sum to be spend on purchasing new crops. We asked them to extend the grace period,” Harutyunyan kept in mind.

Before the prime minister’s conference with the entrepreneurs, the federal government assured in its action letter to fix the problem by September 1.

Harutyunyan is positive that the sphere, which has actually endured through 4 crises, will manage this one too.

“In 1996, 1998, 2008, 2014 … After all the crises, we experienced a two-year post-crisis state of recovery,” he stated, revealing self-confidence that they will emerge more powerful after conquering the crisis quickly.