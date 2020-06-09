Barr says Secret Service told Trump to go to White House bunker – Panorama

Attorney General William Barr mentioned that the U.S. Secret Service told Donald Trump to go to a safe a part of the White House as massive protests unfolded outdoors, contradicting the president’s account of what occurred, Bloomberg reported.

“Things were so bad that the Secret Service recommended that the president go down to the bunker,” Barr mentioned Monday night in an interview on Fox News. “We can’t have that in our country.”

The opposing variations of what occurred middle on the night time of May 31, as demonstrations over the loss of life of George Floyd had unfold to the capital.

Trump final week denied going to the bunker for his security. “Well, that was a false report,” Trump mentioned Wednesday on Brian Kilmeade’s Fox News Radio present. “I was there for a tiny, little short period of time. It was much more for an inspection.”

On the earlier Friday night time, demonstrators skirmished with the U.S. Secret Service in Lafayette Square outdoors the White House. Floyd, an African-American Minneapolis man, had died in police custody on May 25.

The clashes occurred alongside an outer ring of momentary fencing arrange alongside the sting of the park, main to six arrests and “multiple” accidents among the many company’s personnel, the Secret Service mentioned.