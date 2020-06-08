Barr, in FNC interview, confirms ‘focused investigations’ of Antifa, hammers ‘dangerous’ push to defund police

Also in the wide-ranging interview, Barr harshly criticized efforts to defund police departments, argued that some jurisdictions choose to go too far in their coronavirus lockdown restrictions, and defended the U.S. Park Police’s decision to clear Lafayette Park ahead of a visit by the president — a move that came, Barr said, following the attorney general himself was targeted with rocks as well as other projectiles.

Determining who’s behind the protests has changed into a top priority for the DOJ, and a political football in the meantime. Former national security adviser Susan Rice has claimed “the Russians” could be involved; Minnesota officials have blamed out-of-state white supremacists, despite evidence showing that arrested individuals are overwhelmingly local.

Fox News reported last week that federal police are probing whether “criminal actors” are coordinating violent activities during protests over the in-custody death of George Floyd, and are looking at reports that “rocks and bricks” have now been dropped off to throw at police and other police force as cities across the country grapple with the uptick in violence.

“There appear to be sources of funding, and we are looking into the sources of funding — and there’s clearly a high degree of organization involved in some of these events, and we’re looking into that as well,” Barr told Baier. “And some of that relates to Antifa, and some of it relates to groups that act very much like Antifa. There’s a witches brew of extremists groups looking to exploit this on all sides.”

Protests near the White House, Barr observed, had become so violent that the Secret Service moved Trump to the bunker underneath the White House. The mayhem, which also included the burning of St. John’s Church and the harassment and assault of a Fox News reporter, necessitated action, Barr said — despite the fact that some media organizations have said Lafayette Park was cleared solely for Trump’s “photo-op” close to the church.

“The image has somewhat been miscreated, in the sense that I haven’t seen any videos on TV of all the violence that was happening preceding that,” Barr said. “I personally saw projectiles thrown, and two were thrown at me, and the police officers there and the security detail made me look back because they said projectiles had landed in the area — things like rocks and bottles had been thrown at me.”

Barr reiterated that the move to clear the park and move the White House perimeter out one block was the correct one.

“The president of the United States should be able to walk one block out of the White House to the church of presidents,” Barr said, calling it a “canard” that Lafayette Park was cleared for political reasons.

Demonstraters, Barr said, are becoming extreme not just in their actions but in addition their demands, including their push to defund police departments.

“Demonizing police” is “wrong” and “dangerous,” Barr said. “We put him or her into highly charged, dangerous situations where their own life is at stake … and we’ve to make certain we treat them fairly in those circumstances.”

Barr added that it’s crucial to realize that there are approximately 900,000 police officers in the united states, and that it would be a blunder to view all police forces as a monolith.

Should police be defunded, Barr said, “You would have increases in vigilantism and increases in chaos in the city.” Barr added it’s “been shown” that more killings would result. Lisa Bender, the president of the Minneapolis City Council, dismissed concerns from anyone focused on not having police to call, saying they certainly were speaking “from a place of privilege.”

Research by Harvard economist Roland G. Fryer Jr. has determined that when police grab of communities, black deaths tend to increase. Frey also found no evidence of racial bias in police shootings.

And, Zaid Jilani wrote in The Guardian that Baltimore saw a brutal rise in murders after police pulled back there.

“We saw the police department arrest less during a period of high crime,” the Rev. Kinji Scott, a community activist “who lost a brother and a cousin to homicides in other cities,” told Jilani. “So what happened is you have a community of emboldened criminals.”

At the same time frame, “The police chiefs, the rank-and-file officers understand the requirement for change and there’s been great change,” Barr said.

The attorney general touted President Trump’s First Step Act, along with his push for school choice and the creation of opportunity zones to spur investment in low-income areas.

Barr indicated that the government should help set standards that abolish the use of police chokeholds and similar techniques.

Additionally, the attorney general said, the DOJ was taking a look at jurisdictions’ approach to the coronavirus. Amid the national outcry over Floyd’s death, the Trump campaign told Fox News that the president would soon resume his trademark rallies. The change-up also follows statements by many Democrats in charge of big cities — including several who once insisted on strict quarantine measures — championing the nationwide mass demonstrations over Floyd’s death , sans social distancing.

Epidemiologists, too, have abruptly changed their tune, even though they once said lockdown measures were so important they justified widespread unemployment and business closures.

“Given the uncertainty involved, and the very fast face of the infections,” Barr said, initial 30-day lockdowns over coronavirus were appropriate. But, Barr said, officials then took the lockdowns past an acceptable limit.

Barr added: “The degree of impingement on fundamental liberties has never been anything like this in the United States nationally, forbidding people from engaging in their livelihood, telling them to stay home. It’s just sort of a form of house arrest in many places. There have never been more pervasive or widespread limitations on American liberty than this since slavery. I’m not saying this is a form of slavery. I’m just saying that these are extremely broad limitations. And I think the time has come to restrike the balance and be more limited in what we did and more critical.”

Fox News’ Bret Baier and Andrew O’Reilly contributed to this report.