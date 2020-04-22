Barr calls stay-at-home orders ‘disturbingly close to house arrest’

William Barr, the Attorney General, has acknowledged that while stay-at-home orders are important to stem the outburst of the coronavirus pandemic, the restrictions should be eased out after some time. If there are forced restrictions with a few states going too far with it, then the Justice Department might take legal action in these cases.

According to him, the stay-at-home order is close to house arrest and impinges of liberty. The stay-at-home orders should be taken as a way to limit the spread of the virus, not as a cure. As the curve bends, we must come up with better-targeted approaches.

