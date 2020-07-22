Barr calls reaction to George Floyd’s death ‘extreme’

“We had that terrible death in Minneapolis,” Barr stated, referring to Floyd’s death in cops custody, “but then we had this extreme reaction that has demonized police and called for the defunding of police departments. And what we have seen then is a significant increase in violent crime in many cities. And this rise is a direct result of the attack on the police forces and the weakening of police forces.”

Earlier in his remarks, Barr pointed to the “Black Lives Matter” motion, which has actually required demonstrations versus cops cruelty. “The leading cause of death for young Black males is homicide,” the attorney general of the United States stated. “Every one of those lives matter.”

The remarks fall in line with Barr’s public posture given that Floyd’s death inMay Casting himself as a law-and-order guy, the attorney general of the United States has actually utilized speeches to reveal firm assistance for cops and for stopping discontent instead of for the serene message promoting police reforms.