Barnstead police chief placed on paid administrative leave | Local News

BARNSTEAD– The Board of Selectmen has placed Police Chief Paul Poirier on paid administrative leave while “an impartial investigation is conducted by an independent agency,” the town states on its site.
The choice was madeon Aug 15 at an emergency situation conference of the board.
At its July 28 conference, Poirier was slammed for utilizing city time and resources without speaking with the board for a Trump project occasion that consisted of project consultant Lara Trump, other half of the president’s boy, Eric Trump.
It’s unclear the level to which the project occasion factored into Poirier being placed on leave.
“While it may appear this is a direct result of the Women For Trump event held on July 23rd, there was additional information provided that the majority of the board felt warranted further review,” the site note states. “The actions taken by the board secures our town in addition to the Chief of Police.
“We ask for your patience while the investigation is ongoing. As this is a personnel issue no further information will be released or discussed to protect the parties involved.”
The police department’s Facebook page brings photos of the occasion, …