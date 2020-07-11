Barnsley 0 – 0 Wigan

A stalemate at Oakwell kept Barnsley at the foot of the Championship table in some recoverable format and Wigan effectively bottom once their 12-point penalty is applied.

The Tykes cannot capitalise on a second-half red card for Wigan’s Danny Fox in a goalless draw which was of little use to either side after Luton’s 2-0 win at Huddersfield on Friday night kept up the pressure in the Championship relegation battle.

A point each leaves Barnsley three points adrift of safety and Wigan effectively one point worse off, even though they have appealed against the points deduction that is to be imposed at the conclusion of the summer season after they entered administration on July 1.

Wigan crossed the Pennines on the back of a 1-0 win over QPR in midweek, a fourth win in five to supply hope they could yet keep themselves in the division despite their problems off the pitch.

But they were 2nd best in the first half as Barnsley started the afternoon in positive fashion.

Kilian Ludewig’s early effort was straight at David Marshall but Jacob Brown tested the goalkeeper with a snapshot after Elliot Simoes battled for the ball on the edge of the area.

Wigan’s threat came on the counter-attack and, following a swift break led to a large part, Barnsley goalkeeper Jack Walton fumbled Kieffer Moore’s header before diving on the loose ball at your toes of Kal Naismith, who appealed in vain for a penalty as that he tumbled over.

Antonee Robinson was a constant threat for Wigan pushing forward but found himself in big trouble with referee David Webb, booked following a late challenge on Ludewig sent the Barnsley man head over heels.

Paul Cook reacted by moving Naismith into a straight back three, allowing his young left-back more freedom to have forward.

And Wigan almost nicked a goal with another swift break all through first-half stoppage time, with Michael Sollbauer making a fine block as Kieran Dowell pulled the trigger.

Wigan carried the threat into the 2nd half as Cook’s side looked far more positive in the years ahead.

Jordan Williams got in an excellent block on Jamal Lowe’s shot before Walton’s outstretched fingertips kept the ball from Moore’s head after Robinson raced down the left wing to float a cross.

Barnsley had scarcely been viewed as an attacking force in the second half, but Sollbauer had a glorious chance just after the hour when Wigan did not deal with a large part and the ball found its solution to him in space on the penalty spot, but he sent his shot wide as he tried to turn.

Fox saw red in the 71st minute after leaving Simoes in a heap with a late challenge, and the game opened as Barnsley pushed forward.

It almost suited Wigan because they could again use their pace on the counter, and they went close with 10 minutes to go as Naismith led a charge from the back, swapping passes with Robinson before seeing his shot blocked by Williams.

Naismith was then quickly for action at one other end, getting into a crucial block to keep out Simoes’ effort as it stayed goalless.