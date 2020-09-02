Barling Police mourn loss of K-9 Officer Alamo

BPD stated there was not a day that passed without somebody making a favorable remark about how amazing K-9 Alamo was.
BARLING, Ark.– The Barling Police Department (PD) lost K-9 Officer Alamo on Sunday (Aug 30).
BPD shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook Sunday, mentioning, “BPD is saddened to announce the death of K-9 Alamo. His handler, Officer Mayhugh, found Alamo deceased in his kennel earlier today. While it is early in the investigation, there are no initial signs of neglect or foul play. We ask that you keep Officer Mayhugh and the department in your prayers. Arrangements will be announced in the days to come.”
K-9 Alamo was a patrol K-9 with BPD and accredited in narcotics, tracking, individual security and criminal apprehension.
Alamo was part of a local training group hosted by BPD and well appreciated within the K-9 neighborhood.
“K-9 Alamo and his handler, Officer Mayhugh, were on-call 24/7 and always responded with a positive attitude,” …