Bark to the drawing board: Dog owner recreates classic artworks by dressing up her pet pooch

Advertisement

Many canine house owners deal with their animals is that if they’re human members of the household.

But Elena Kolacheva, 37, from Pskov, Russia, went one step additional by recreating classic artworks with the assist of her pet canine Hanna, 3.

The Staffordshire bull terrier is pictured posing as Vincent Van Gogh in his well-known self-portrait and as the Girl with a Pearl Earring, by Dutch Golden Age painter Johannes Vermeer.

Other photographs present Hanna recreating each the self-portrait of 18th-Century French painter Jean-Baptiste-Siméon Chardin and Leonardo Da Vinci’s Lady with an Ermine.

Elena Kolacheva, 37, from Pskov, Russia, recreated classic artworks with the assist of her pet canine Hanna, 3. Pictured: Hanna poses as Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh in his well-known self-portrait

A fourth exhibits the canine carrying a wig to recreate a portray of a sea nymph by 17th-Century Flemish painter Michele Desubleo.

Each picture took not than 5 minutes to get the good shot nevertheless the preparation for every required effort and time.

Ms Kolacheva used plasticine and a pen to create a canine pleasant pipe for the self-portrait of Van Gough and a human hair braid was used for the sea nymph image.

She mentioned: ‘We began reproducing the footage by accident. I initially recreated Jan Vermeer “Girl with a Pearl Earring” for an internet competitors.

Hanna, a Staffordshire bull terrier, additionally posed as Girl with a Pearl Earring, by Dutch Golden Age painter Johannes Vermeer

Another shot present Hanna recreating the self-portrait of 18th-Century French painter Jean-Baptiste-Siméon Chardin

‘And it spiralled from there as I seen Hanna is a pure!’

For the recreation of the portrait by Van Gogh, Ms Kolacheva mentioned she used cardboard to make his inexperienced coat.

‘I did not have something inexperienced both so I made Hanna a inexperienced coat utilizing cardboard which I positioned round her for the Van Gough picture and punctiliously put the duplicate pipe in her mouth which she held on to – it’s as if she is aware of it’s for {a photograph},’ she mentioned.

Leonardo Da Vinci’s Lady with an Ermine was additionally expertly recreated by the intelligent canine after her owner dressed her up

In one other recreation, Ms Kolacheva posed alongside her canine as they appeared to sit at a desk with glasses of wine

The picture was a recreation of this cartoon, by Andrey Popov

Hanna wore a pair of glasses for this shot, a recreation of a cartoon known as Dr Dog by Michelle Hayden-Marsan

In one other recreation, Ms Kolacheva posed alongside her canine as they appeared to sit at a desk with glasses of wine.

One picture noticed Hanna put on a pear of glasses, which Ms Kolacheva mentioned she ‘dropped about ten instances’.

‘I made her a pair of glasses our of plasticine which held up nicely on the finish of her nostril for the Dr.Dog by Michelle Hayden-Marsan,’ she mentioned.

In this shot, Hanna wore a wig to recreate a portray of a sea nymph by 17th-Century Flemish painter Michele Desubleo

Hanna learnt how to shut her eyes on command throughout the shoots which she perfected for the ‘Woman of the rain’ by Svetlana Telets picture.

Elena, who’s a house maker, added: ‘Hanna is deal with motivated and has nice self management so each picture took 5 minutes at most.

‘It has been very attention-grabbing and enjoyable.

‘I’ve acquired a whole lot of nice suggestions so it’s good to see others admire all the exhausting work put in.’