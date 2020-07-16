Bari Weiss Helped Create The Cancel Culture Monster She Is Now Claiming To Be A Victim Of

Bari Weiss has been “cancelled” by the woke mob for her opinions, and conservatives are rushing to her defense. But she is not innocent.

New York Times Is Full Of Leftists Who Hate Differing Opinions

Weiss recently left the New York Times after claiming she could not handle the “illiberal environment” at the publication.

“As the ethics and mores of [Twitter] have become those of the paper, the paper itself has increasingly become a kind of performance space. Stories are chosen and told in a way to satisfy the narrowest of audiences, rather than to allow a curious public to read about the world and then draw their own conclusions,” Weiss wrote in her resignation letter, noting that she was called a “Nazi” and a “racist” for her opinions.

Conservatives then leaped on to defend her from the supposed backlash she was getting for being so “brave” for having different opinions to the hegemonic leftist consensus. However, this defence of Bari Weiss from “cancel culture” is ridiculous, as she is the exact type of person who participated in it to begin with.

Weiss Is Not Innocent

Back when Weiss was a student at New York’s Columbia University, she was involved in a campaign that spun off a film “Columbia Unbecoming,” that went after professors who were critical of Israel. One of the professors targeted, Joseph Massad, said it was “the latest salvo in a campaign of intimidation of Jewish and non-Jewish professors” who shared a different opinion to hers.

The New York Civil Liberties Union also condemned the campaign, saying that critics outside the university should not “interfere with academic freedom,” and ensure Columbia University “not descend into an inquisition into the political views of professors.”

Weiss in her journalistic career has also attacked President Trump for apparently being “bad for American Jews” by whipping up anti-semitic arguments, when nothing could be further from the truth. After the terrorist attack at the Pittsburgh Synagogue in 2018, she claimed the President “plays footsie” with white nationalists, and demanded he start denouncing people.

“a lot of people are saying the whole Jewish community doesn’t want [Trump] to come. The truth is the Jewish community is torn…It’s a painful thing but it’s tells you everything. The fact that the POTUS coming to a community is so divisive…”- @bariweiss w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/xkDeFtiqYc — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) October 30, 2018

She also slandered Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard as being an “Assad toadie” for daring to be critical of foreign wars, but when questioned by podcast host Joe Rogan, struggled to defend her arguments at all.

This hilarious video exemplifies how stupid and infantile discourse on Syria is: If you oppose regime change and arming of fascist contra “rebels,” a braindead neocon with a sinecure in the corporate media smears you as an Assad apologist using insults they can’t spell or define pic.twitter.com/m0MLaHFPiX — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) January 22, 2019

A Menshevik To The Bolsheviks Of The Mainstream Left

Bari Weiss is not this victim of cancel culture that she wants to portray herself as. She partook in the same BS labelling of anyone who disagrees with her as racist, bigoted, or supporting of dictators. Conservatives should not be wasting their time defending her, especially when these exact same conservatives don’t stand up for genuine America First supporters of the President.

Weiss is a Menshevik to the Bolsheviks of the rest of the liberal establishment. While they’re targeting her now, she still helped the revolution to begin with.