Bare Home Weighted Blanket for Adults 22lb (60″ x 80″) – All-Natural 100% Cotton – Premium Heavy Blanket Nontoxic Glass Beads (Grey, 60″x80″)



Price: $64.99

(as of Jul 27,2020 20:30:44 UTC – Details)





MAXIMUM COMFORT: Our Bare Home all-natural cotton premium weighted blanket provides soothing comfort to help for deep restful sleep. Measures 60” wide by 80” long. Perfectly weighted with ideal pressure for all genders, ages, and body types.

BARE NATURAL: Bare Home blankets are double stitched and made completely from environmentally friendly, all-natural, nontoxic, premium elements for a healthy peaceful sleep.

INTELLIGENT DESIGN: Designed to mimic the sensation of being held with soothing breathable pressure. The Bare Home Weighted Blanket is made by hand through a unique process to evenly distribute weight with dual layers of 100% cotton and provide ideal soothing pressure across the entire blanket. Each compartment contains an optimal combination of fiber filling and nontoxic ultra-fine glass beads for perfect breathable temperature control.

PREMIUM EASY CARE: Our Bare Home weighted blanket can be washed on gentle settings, hand washed or dry cleaned. Tumble dry on low or hang to dry. Corner ties allow for use with a duvet cover for easy cleaning.

30 NIGHT RISK FREE 100% GUARANTEE: We believe in our products so much we guarantee that you will love them! If you are not satisfied, simply contact us to return the item for a refund. Long lasting quality guaranteed.