Barcley Video Doorbell Security Camera,Smart Wi-Fi Wireless Ring Doorbells Home Secure Cam with Motion Detector Alarm,Phone Visual Intercom,Two-Way Audio Night Vision-Not Include Battery (Silver)



Price: $39.88

(as of Jul 28,2020 19:48:30 UTC – Details)



Specification:

Resolution:1280×720

Field of Angle View:166°

IR LED:6x850mm

Wi-Fi：IEEE 802 11b/g/n

Audio: Two way talk with noise cancellation

Recording: Device SD Card recording (20s)

Storage: 8G/16G/32G

Battery : 18650 specification batteries（Not included）

Monitoring: Device Button,Motion Detection,Remote Live View

Notifications: Push Notifications within 1s

Device Wakeup:Within 600ms

Power Consumption:Power Consumption Standby 200uA,Working170mA

Package Content:

1 x WIFI Doorbell

1xScrew package

1xSticker

1 x User Manual

WARM TIPS: IR Night Vision – Day or night, rain or shine , it allows you to take photography and record videos at any time. Our doorbell protect your home in real-time, no matter where you are.

Doorbell comes with real-time alerts, 166-Degree Wide Angle Lens, 720P HD video, two-way talk, which let you don’t miss any visitors and secure your home day and night. The photos or video clips at and store in your phone.

Easy to set up & Low Consumption, Ultra & Long Standby Time–pair with your mobile by connecting Wi-Fi, compatible with iOS and Android and support mobile phone remote wake-up the device within 1 second. Adopt ultra low power technology, In this mode, the smart doorbell can work more than 4 months, video doorbell comes with an innovative quick-release rechargeable battery pack, standby time more than 8 months.

Two-Way Audio -Communicate with visitors via two-way audio with noise cancellation–Allows you to talk to your visitors wherever you are. And you can always monitor your front door by watching real-time videos on cellphone at home or outside.

Cloud storage：Free cloud storage for three months, recording without a TF card . WIFI: 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Connection:Keeping your doorbell always online.