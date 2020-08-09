Barclays being probed by UK privacy watchdog on accusations of spying on staff By Reuters

©Reuters .



By Kanishka Singh

(Reuters) – Barclays Plc (L:-RRB- is being probed by the United Kingdom’s privacy watchdog, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), over claims that the British bank spied on its staff, the firm stated on Sunday.

Earlier this year, Barclays stated it was altering a system that the bank was piloting, which tracked how staff members invested their time at work, after vital media reports implicated the bank of spying on its staff.

The ICO stated on Sunday an official probe was continuous however it might not state when the examination would conclude.

“People expect that they can keep their personal lives private and that they are also entitled to a degree of privacy in the workplace,” an ICO spokesperson stated.

“If organisations wish to monitor their employees, they should be clear about its purpose and that it brings real benefits. Organisations also need to make employees aware of the nature, extent and reasons for any monitoring”, he included.

The probe was reported previously by The Sunday Telegraph paper.

Late in February, Barclays stated it was altering how it utilized the Sapience software application so it would now track just anonymised information, in reaction to staff feedback that the system was invasive.

Sapience provides business “insights into …