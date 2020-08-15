Barcelona: What next after their humiliating 8-2 defeat by Bayern Munich?

Barcelona have actually ended 2019-20 without a significant prize

It was a night of utter embarrassment for Barcelona as they headed out of the Champions League after a squashing defeat by Bayern Munich.

Pundits called their 8-2 quarter-final loss “pathetic and embarrassing”, while Spanish football author Guillem Balague stated Barca’s happy heritage had actually been “thrown in the bin”.

Long- serving protector Gerard Pique did not keep back after the match, stating modifications were required – in the middle of extensive reports manager Quique Setien, who has actually just remained in the task considering that January, would be sacked.

What next for the five-time champs of Europe, when the most feared club side worldwide?

‘Not all Setien’s fault’

Having ended up runners-up to bitter competitors Real Madrid in La Liga, the pressure was currently installing on Setien, who is 7 months into a two-and-a-half-year agreement.

His opportunities of staying in charge after his side’s capitulation in Lisbon are slim, with some reports flowing that Barca have already decided to sack him.

“He’ll be out, he won’t last,” stated Chris Sutton, a Premier League winner with Blackburn Rovers, on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“You cannot be humiliated like this as Barcelona manager. And this is what it is – an absolute humiliation.”